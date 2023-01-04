Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,387 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 2.4% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned 0.56% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAE. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $134,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.02.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.