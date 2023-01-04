Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Short Interest Update

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 988.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. 66.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

DISA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. 20,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,548. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.92.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

