DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

NYSE DSL opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.

Institutional Trading of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.