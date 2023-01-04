DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance
NYSE DSL opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
