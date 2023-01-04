DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
NYSE:DBL opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $19.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.