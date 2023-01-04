DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DBL opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $19.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 177.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 82,544 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 866.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

