Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 128,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 201,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Doubleview Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a market cap of C$65.20 million and a PE ratio of -22.81.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

