Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRPRF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Price Performance

Shares of OTC:DRPRF opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 1 year low of $80.49 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.15.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

