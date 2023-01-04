Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.56

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 198.40 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,068.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 222.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.12. Dr. Martens has a one year low of GBX 173 ($2.08) and a one year high of GBX 448.20 ($5.40).

Insider Transactions at Dr. Martens

In related news, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 6,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £11,340 ($13,662.65).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Dr. Martens

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.22) price objective on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

