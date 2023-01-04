Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.56

Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Dr. Martens stock opened at GBX 198.40 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,068.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 222.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 238.12. Dr. Martens has a one year low of GBX 173 ($2.08) and a one year high of GBX 448.20 ($5.40).
In related news, insider Lynne Weedall purchased 6,000 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.28) per share, with a total value of £11,340 ($13,662.65).
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
