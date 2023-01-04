DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE DTF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,808. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.55%.
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
