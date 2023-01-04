DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DTF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,808. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $14.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 24,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,678,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 479,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 216,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.