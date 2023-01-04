Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Update

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the November 30th total of 10,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $111,057,136.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,368,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 181,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $2,361,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 602,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 8,287,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $111,057,136.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,579,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,368,931.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 44.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

DNB stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.82. 1,538,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $556.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

