Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Down 13.9% in December

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dynex Capital to $13.50 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Insider Activity

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 400,134 shares in the company, valued at $4,369,463.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 56,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $1,752,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 84,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.18. 47,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,670. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $610.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

