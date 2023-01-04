e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in December

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 667,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. The stock had a trading volume of 565,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.29 million. On average, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 3,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $146,717.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,025,520.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,827,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,062. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,263 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after acquiring an additional 242,900 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.