Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBMT. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 45.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

