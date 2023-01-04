East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Up 7.7% in December

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised East Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.
EJPRY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.49. 10,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,514. East Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.78.
East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services.
