Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 839,200 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 949,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ETY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.00. 322,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,477. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

