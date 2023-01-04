EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Trading 2.2% Higher

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) traded up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.16 and last traded at $5.16. 1,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.73.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.
Featured Articles
