Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,620,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the November 30th total of 6,610,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The stock has a market cap of $344.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

