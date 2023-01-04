ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $64.82 million and approximately $992.33 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001926 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00038869 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005939 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019471 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00234029 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32222336 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

