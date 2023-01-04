Energi Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $13.05 million and $188,517.03 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00071819 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00060414 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009121 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000229 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,912,620 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.