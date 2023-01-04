EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY reduced its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 516,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. EnerSys makes up approximately 2.2% of Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $30,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.3% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in EnerSys by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENS. BTIG Research increased their price objective on EnerSys to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $72.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.95 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 3.66%. On average, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

