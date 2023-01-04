ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Up 9.2% in December

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ENGlobal Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.75. 966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,538. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. ENGlobal has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.53.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 46.54% and a negative net margin of 29.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

