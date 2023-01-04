Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Short Interest Update

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,400 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 487,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ennis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ennis Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EBF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 140,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,161. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $579.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.49. Ennis has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $23.48.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.25 million during the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 9.74%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 276.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ennis by 177.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Ennis in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ennis by 84.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Ennis in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

See Also

