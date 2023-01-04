Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Short Interest Update

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the November 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ENVA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

In other news, insider Kirk Chartier sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $787,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Enova International by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENVA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.04. 144,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Enova International has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.67.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $456.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.25 million. Enova International had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

