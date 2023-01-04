Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Short Interest Update

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 219,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EQBK stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.16. 613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $38.04.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.44 million. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Bancshares

In other news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $41,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,148.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $41,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,148.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $187,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,169 shares of company stock worth $1,386,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 31.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

