EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Update

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESLOY shares. Citigroup started coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €185.00 ($196.81) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme to €182.00 ($193.62) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €185.00 ($196.81) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €144.00 ($153.19) to €150.00 ($159.57) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

ESLOY stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.04. 49,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,942. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.56. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $66.60 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

