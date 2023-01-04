Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Tops $1.76 on Exchanges

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $74.61 million and approximately $30,233.60 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $1.76 or 0.00010377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethernity Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.79 or 0.00477384 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.44 or 0.02206704 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,171.35 or 0.30558318 BTC.

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethernity Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethernity Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethernity Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethernity Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.