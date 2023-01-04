Ethernity Chain (ERN) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $74.61 million and $34,682.27 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $1.75 or 0.00010378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

