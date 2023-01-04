Ethernity Chain Price Hits $1.73 on Top Exchanges (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00010298 BTC on exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $74.61 million and $20,716.34 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain’s genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

