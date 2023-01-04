ETHPoW Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29.13 Million (ETHW)

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for about $3.34 or 0.00019811 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ETHPoW has a market cap of $359.61 million and approximately $29.13 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ETHPoW has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00445937 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02229053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.19 or 0.30465951 BTC.

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.17547087 USD and is up 5.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $18,610,225.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

