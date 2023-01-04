Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells $136,866.60 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $136,866.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan M. Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Etsy alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,243. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.59 and its 200 day moving average is $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.66, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Etsy from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 22.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.