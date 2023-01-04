Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 17,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 62,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.
Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, corporate and private banking, asset management, treasury, capital markets, and other services primarily in Greece, and Central and Southeastern Europe. It operates through Retail, Corporate, Global Markets & Asset Management, International, Investment Property, and Other segments.
