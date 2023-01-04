Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Short Interest Down 11.9% in December

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 14,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 924,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Eventbrite Trading Up 6.7 %

NYSE EB traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $67.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 18,765.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 57.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 13.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.