EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EZPW opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. EZCORP has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $469.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.15.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $233.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EZCORP by 16.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in EZCORP by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in EZCORP by 3.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 40,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in EZCORP by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in EZCORP by 36.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

