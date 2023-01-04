F3Logic LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average of $81.77. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $85.49.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

