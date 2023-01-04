F3Logic LLC Cuts Stock Position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR)

F3Logic LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC owned approximately 1.97% of ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQRR. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $256,000.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $56.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.14.
ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF Increases Dividend
