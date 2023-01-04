F3Logic LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
3M Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $123.25 on Wednesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.78. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.75.
3M Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.
Insider Buying and Selling at 3M
In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.57.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.