F3Logic LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $158,878,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $106,850,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 58.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,342,000 after purchasing an additional 165,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,186.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,383 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $300.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $555.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.41 and its 200-day moving average is $336.92.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.82.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.