F3Logic LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $158,878,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter worth approximately $106,850,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 58.9% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,342,000 after purchasing an additional 165,171 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,186.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,383 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 966,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $408,571,000 after purchasing an additional 123,545 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pool Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $300.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.98. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $555.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.41 and its 200-day moving average is $336.92.
Pool Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.82.
About Pool
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.
