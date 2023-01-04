F3Logic LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

BATS ITB opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.35.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

