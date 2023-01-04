Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Short Interest Update

Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,095,800 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 3,752,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fabege AB (publ) Trading Up 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:FBGGF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. Fabege AB has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $17.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03.

Get Fabege AB (publ) alerts:

About Fabege AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

See Also

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Fabege AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.