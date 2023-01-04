Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Short Interest Update

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

FFIEW remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

Further Reading

