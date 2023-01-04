Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Short Interest Down 8.8% in December

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,160,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 27,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.95. 19,169,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,914,418. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $32.66.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

