Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7,455.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7,455.00 and last traded at $7,455.00, with a volume of 9 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7,465.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $916.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7,738.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7,846.37.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $209.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 32.98%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Increases Dividend

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $43.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s previous dividend of $28.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, money market, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and retirement plans.

