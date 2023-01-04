FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Set at $211.00 by Credit Suisse Group

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) received a $211.00 price objective from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.84.

NYSE FDX opened at $177.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.87 and a 200-day moving average of $191.65.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

