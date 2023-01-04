Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 753,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 220,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 134,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 128,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period.

FTEC stock opened at $93.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.02. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77.

