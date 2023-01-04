Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $510,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,212 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.56. 5,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,749. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.95 and its 200-day moving average is $258.79. The company has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.38.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

