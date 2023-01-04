Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FEXD traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.26. 12,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,527. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Get Fintech Ecosystem Development alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fintech Ecosystem Development

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEXD. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 383,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 12.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 82,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development during the first quarter valued at about $9,459,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter worth approximately $2,469,000.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Company Profile

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology sector in South Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Ecosystem Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.