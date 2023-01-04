Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in December

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.5 days.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FCMGF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

