Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Short Interest Down 8.3% in December

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.5 days.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS FCMGF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $11.80.
