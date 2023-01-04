Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The investment management company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($8.30) million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

