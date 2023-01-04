Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.5% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 162.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.5 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 417,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,657,544. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

