Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Invests $92,000 in Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,375,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,284,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 639,641 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 289,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 73,903 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYRA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 31,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,142. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01.

Tyra Biosciences ( NASDAQ:TYRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

