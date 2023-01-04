Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 8,715 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI trimmed its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,225 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Splunk were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Splunk by 44.4% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 6,341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $807,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,092 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter worth $29,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.25. 14,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,265. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $150.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. UBS Group cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Splunk to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Splunk from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

